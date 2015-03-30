BRIEF-Novartis says to make payment of $200 mln to Aduro

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
March 30 Novartis
* Says accelerates cancer immunotherapy efforts with Aduro Biotech alliance and launch of new immuno-oncology research group.
* Says will make upfront payment of $200 million to Aduro and initial equity investment for $25 million, with a commitment for another $25 million equity investment at a future date. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.