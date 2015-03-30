版本:
BRIEF-Novartis says to make payment of $200 mln to Aduro

March 30 Novartis

* Says accelerates cancer immunotherapy efforts with Aduro Biotech alliance and launch of new immuno-oncology research group.

* Says will make upfront payment of $200 million to Aduro and initial equity investment for $25 million, with a commitment for another $25 million equity investment at a future date. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
