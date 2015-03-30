Novartis digs deeper into cancer with up to $750 mln Aduro deal

March 30 Swiss drugmaker Novartis is
digging deeper into the world of cancer immunotherapy - one of
the hottest areas of drug research - through a tie-up with
California-based Aduro Biotech worth up to $750
million.
Novartis will make an upfront payment of $200 million and
Aduro could be eligible for a further $500 million if drug
projects pan out.
In addition, Novartis is making an initial equity investment
in Aduro of $25 million, with a commitment for another $25
million at a future date, the two companies said on Monday.
The move gives Novartis access to Aduro's STING (Stimulator
of Interferon Genes) technology, which is a next-generation
method to harness the body's immune system to combat cancer.
The Basel-based group is already working on a number of
immunotherapies to fight cancer, including chimeric antigen
receptor T-cell (CART) where its CTL019 product is in mid-stage
Phase II clinical trials and is viewed as a potential market
leader.
Mark Fishman, president of the Novartis Institutes for
BioMedical Research, said Aduro's technology could be used both
on its own and in combination with other medicines.
"Current approaches with checkpoint inhibitors and T-cell
modulation are potent but only in select tumour types. STING
agonists have the potential to fully activate the immune system
to attack a broader range of tumours," he said.
Aduro will lead commercialisation and book sales from any
eventual products in the United States, with Novartis taking the
lead in the rest of the world. The companies will share in
profits in the United States, Japan and major European
countries, with Novartis will paying Aduro a royalty for sales
in the rest of the world.
