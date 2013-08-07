Novartis drug does not show survival benefit in liver cancer

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain announces agreement's extension with the Burkard family
* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding
ZURICH Aug 7 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday its drug Afinitor did not show a survival benefit in patients with advanced liver cancer.
Data from a late-stage trial found that Afinitor did not extend overall survival compared to placebo in patients with locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) after progression on or intolerance to another drug sorafinib.
"While we are disappointed with these results, Novartis remains committed to studying everolimus through a robust research and development program to address unmet needs in different types of cancer," said Alessandro Riva, Global Head of Oncology Development & Medical Affairs at Novartis Oncology.
Afinitor is already approved in the United States and Europe for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma. It is also approved in Europe for post-menopausal women with advanced hormone-receptor positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding
MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .