Novartis says U.S. investigates export of Alcon products to Iran

Jan 23 The U.S. Attorney for the Northern
District of Texas is investigating the export of products made
by Novartis AG's Alcon eye care unit to Iran and other
countries subject to trade sanctions, the company said on
Wednesday.
Novartis, based in Switzerland, said in a Securities and
Exchange Commission filing that Alcon had received a grand jury
subpoena requesting documents for a period beginning in 2005.
The filing said Alcon, which was fully acquired by Novartis
in 2011, is cooperating with the investigation.
In a 2011 filing, Novartis said Alcon received a subpoena
from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in
September of that year requesting the production of documents
relating to marketing practices, as well as the remuneration of
healthcare providers.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Nick Zieminski)