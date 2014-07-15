Novartis to test Alzheimer's drugs in patients without symptoms

| ZURICH, July 15
ZURICH, July 15 Novartis said it would
test two experimental Alzheimer's drugs on people with a genetic
risk of developing dementia, aiming to gauge whether the
treatments can prevent or delay symptoms of the memory-robbing
disease.
In collaboration with the Banner Alzheimer's Institute, the
Swiss company will study two therapies in cognitively healthy
people who are at risk of developing a build-up in the brain of
amyloid protein, a toxic protein which is believed to cause
Alzheimer's.
Currently approved medications only treat symptoms and there
are no licensed drugs that can slow the progression of the
disease, which gradually robs patients of their ability to think
and care for themselves.
Dementia - of which Alzheimer's disease is the most common
form - already affects 44 million people worldwide and this
total is set to reach 135 million by 2050, according to
Alzheimer's Disease International, a non-profit campaign group.
One of Novartis's treatments is an immunotherapy, an
injectable medicine in Phase II clinical trials which works by
stimulating the immune system to produce natural antibodies that
attack amyloid.
The second treatment is a so-called BACE inhibitor drug, an
oral pill which is about to enter Phase I trials. This class of
treatments work by blocking an enzyme called beta secretase that
is involved in production of beta-amyloid.
The trial will involve more than 1,300 cognitively healthy
patients aged between 60 and 75 and is planned to start this
year.
The patients have two genetic copies of apolipoprotein E
episilon 4 (APOE4) allele, a gene that contains instructions for
making a protein that carries cholesterol and is a well-known
risk factor for Alzheimer's. People who get the gene from both
parents have a 10-fold risk of developing Alzheimer's.
Drugmakers have been working for years to develop so-called
disease-modifying drugs, but it is proving an uphill battle. No
new therapies have been approved to treat Alzheimer's in a
decade, according to a recent study from researchers at the
Cleveland Clinic.
Many scientists increasingly believe the best hope is
testing drugs much earlier in the process, before patients'
brains are wrecked by Alzheimer's.
(Editing by David Holmes)