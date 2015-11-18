FDA accepts Sandoz submission for biosimilar of Amgen's Neulasta

ZURICH Nov 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted Novartis unit Sandoz's submission for approval of a biosimilar version of Amgen's Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer patients, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

It marks the company's third biosimilar filing in the United States.

Sandoz said it would seek the same indication as Neulasta, whose generic name is pegfilgrastim. (Reporting by Michael Shields)