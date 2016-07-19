U.S. FDA knocks back Novartis copy of Amgen's drug Neulasta

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 U.S. regulators have declined to approve Novartis' so-called biosimilar copy of Amgen's Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.
Vasant Narasimhan, head of development at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a complete response letter for the product at the end of June, without giving further details.
The FDA typically issues such letters when more information is needed to allow approval. Novartis' copy of Neulasta, whose generic name is pegfilgrastim, had been accepted for review by the U.S. regulator in November.
The drug filing marked the company's third biosimilar filing in the United States. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.