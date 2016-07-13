版本:
U.S. FDA panel supports Novartis version of Amgen arthritis drug

July 13 Novartis AG's cheaper version of Amgen Inc's arthritis drug Enbrel is highly similar in potency and safety to the original and should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.

The agency is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

