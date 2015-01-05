UPDATE 3-FDA staff recommends Novartis copy of Amgen's Neupogen

(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Natalie Grover
Jan 5 Staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration recommended approval of Novartis AG's
copy of Amgen Inc's blockbuster cancer drug
Neupogen, finding no "clinically meaningful differences" between
the two.
The Swiss drugmaker's drug is the first to be reviewed in
the United States under the so-called biosimilar pathway.
Biosimilars, or copies of biotech drugs, are yet to make inroads
in the country due to the lack of an established regulatory
framework.
The injectable biologic prevents infections in breast cancer
patients undergoing chemotherapy, which reduces white blood
cells, giving rise to a condition called neutropenia.
The reviewers recommended that Novartis's copy should be
cleared for all five indications for which Neupogen is approved,
the FDA said on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1DoT7eb)
Independent experts are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to
recommend whether the copy should be approved.
Novartis's generics business, Sandoz, already makes copies
of Amgen's Neupogen and sells them under the brand name Zarzio
in over 40 countries outside the United States. The country
accounted for nearly 84 percent of Neupogen's $1.4 billion in
sales in 2013.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd won
FDA approval in 2012 to market a drug that is in many ways a
copy of Amgen's Neupogen, but not under the biosimilar pathway.
Biologics, made from living cells, have safer profiles and
stronger efficacy in treating cancers and immunological
diseases, consequently carrying hefty price tags which limits
their use.
Biosimilars, which typically cost 20-30 percent less than
their reference biologic, are expected to account for about one
quarter of the $100 billion sales stemming from off-patent
biologics by the end of the decade, according to Thomson Reuters
BioWorld.
However, as biologics are made from living cells, creating a
copy is an arduous process with unpredictable results.
Therefore, unlike knockoffs of simple chemical drugs, copies of
biologics can only be "similar", never identical.
The reviewers focused on biosimilarity and not the higher
bar of interchangeability or substitutability, Evercore ISI
analysts said, setting a possible precedent for other
biosimilars in the United States.
Drugmakers, including South Korea's Celltrion Inc
, are racing to develop biosimilars ahead of the
looming expiry of patents on big-ticket biologics as
cash-strapped healthcare systems worldwide look to curb
spending.
Meanwhile, Amgen and Sandoz are embroiled in a legal dispute
related to the interpretation of patent litigation provisions of
the U.S. biosimilar pathway, first issued in 2012.
