Novartis wins FDA breakthrough therapy for AML treatment

ZURICH Feb 19 Novartis received
breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for an investigational treatment for
newly-diagnosed FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Friday.
Patients who received PKC412, also called midostaurin,
combined with standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy
experienced what Novartis called "a significant improvement in
overall survival".
With the announcement, Novartis's drug discovery programme
keeps pace with crosstown rival Roche, which this week
won FDA breakthrough therapy designation for its ocrelizumab
investigational therapy for primary progressive multiple
sclerosis.
