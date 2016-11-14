Novartis leukaemia drug wins FDA priority review

ZURICH Nov 14 Novartis's
investigational drug PKC 412 won U.S. Food and Drug
Administration priority review, the Swiss drugmaker said on
Monday, keeping up momentum after the prospective treatment for
a fast-growing form of leukaemia garnered breakthrough therapy
status this year.
The FDA's fast-track designation reduces the review to six
months for the medicine, also known as midostaurin, being tested
against newly diagnosed FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukaemia
(AML) and advanced systemic mastocytosis.
Analysts think the drug if approved could generate peak
annual sales in the hundreds of millions of dollars by 2020.
Novartis is counting on new medicines including midostaurin
to help offset the expiration of patents on drugs including
top-seller Gleevec, which is now facing increased generic
competition.
Novartis said approval of midostaurin would offer the first
new strategy to treat AML in a quarter century.
"FLT3-mutated AML and advanced SM are devastating and rare
diseases, with significant unmet needs due to limited existing
treatment options," said Bruno Strigini, head of Novartis
Oncology, in Monday's statement.
"This regulatory designation signifies the importance of
midostaurin as a potential therapy for these patients who
haven't had the benefit of targeted medicines."
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)