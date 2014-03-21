Novartis vaccine Bexsero recommended for use in Britain

BRIEF-Villars Holding FY total sales down at CHF 83 mln
* Said on Wednesday FY total sales at 83 million Swiss francs ($83.25 million), corresponding to a decline of 2.7%
ZURICH, March 21 A key committee recommended including Novartis' meningitis B vaccine on Britain's routine vaccination programme, a boost for the Swiss drugmaker's vaccine business which is counting on the medicine to revive its prospects.
The UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said on Friday it recommended that infants from two months of age be vaccinated with Bexsero to help protect against meningitis B. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says looking at m&a opportunities in electrification products, bolt ons in robotics and motion
ZURICH, April 20 Food group Nestle confirmed it aims to grow underlying sales by 2-4 percent this year after growth slowed in the first quarter, hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and a deflationary environment in western Europe.