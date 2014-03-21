Novartis vaccine Bexsero recommended for use in Britain

ZURICH, March 21 A key committee recommended including Novartis' meningitis B vaccine on Britain's routine vaccination programme, a boost for the Swiss drugmaker's vaccine business which is counting on the medicine to revive its prospects.

The UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said on Friday it recommended that infants from two months of age be vaccinated with Bexsero to help protect against meningitis B. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)