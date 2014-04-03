Drugmaker Novartis files patent suit against Biocon over Galvus

ZURICH, April 3 Novartis has taken
India's Biocon to court for infringing the patent on
its diabetes drug Galvus, the Swiss drugmaker said in a
statement on Thursday.
The Basel-based firm has filed infringement proceedings and
is seeking an injunction against Biocon at Delhi's High Court to
try to stop the Indian company launching a generic version of
Galvus, also known as vildagliptin.
In a hearing that took place on March 28, the Delhi court
ordered that Biocon cannot manufacture, sell or export
vildagliptin until the next court hearing, Novartis said in an
emailed statement.
Galvus is one of Novartis' best-selling medicines, achieving
$1.2 billion of sales last year.
