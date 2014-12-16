Novartis buys 12.8 pct stake in BioLineRX in co-development deal

JERUSALEM Dec 16 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
bought a 12.8 percent stake in Israeli
biopharmaceutical company BioLineRX Ltd as part of a
multi-year collaboration deal, BioLineRX said on Tuesday.
Under the agreement, Novartis, which invested an initial $10
million, will evaluate projects presented by BioLineRX
for development and future licensing, the Israeli firm said in a
statement. They hope to develop up to three clinical projects.
Novartis acquired an initial 5 million American depositary
shares of BioLineRx in a private transaction at $2.00 a share.
The partnership will be transformative for BioLineRX, said
Chief Executive Kinneret Savitsky, and will give Novartis, one
of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, access to
Israeli research institutions, hospitals and biotech start-ups.
Once a project is selected, Novartis will pay BioLineRx an
option fee of $5 million and fund half the remaining development
costs in the form of an additional equity investment in
BioLineRx.
The companies agreed to limit how big a share Novartis can
buy of BioLineRX, but the amount was not disclosed, a BioLineRX
spokeswoman said.
Novartis will have an exclusive right of first negotiation
to license from BioLineRx each project.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen and David
Holmes)