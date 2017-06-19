UPDATE 1-Novartis throws down gauntlet to Roche with Rituxan copy

* Novartis aims for Roche's Rituxan with biosimilar
* Roche's big 3 drugs under copycat threat
* Novartis also plans 2017 U.S. filing for Rixathon
(Recasts to focus on threat to Roche, adds analyst comment)
By John Miller
ZURICH, June 19 Switzerland's Novartis
increased pressure on Roche's ageing stable of
big-selling drugs on Monday by becoming the latest company to
win European approval for a cut-price version of Rituxan for
blood cancer and immunological diseases.
Rixathon, from Novartis's Sandoz generics unit, follows
Celltrion's Truxima that secured the European
Commission's blessing in February to be used against diseases
including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and rheumatoid arthritis that
are now treated by Roche's Rituxan.
Rituxan, also known as MabThera, racked up 7.3 billion Swiss
francs ($7.50 billion) in global sales in 2016 and costs tens of
thousands per year.
Novartis is counting on cash-strapped healthcare systems and
cost-conscious insurance companies to favour cheaper versions
that trials show are as effective. Britain, for example, has set
a target for 90 percent of new patients treated in its hospitals
to get so-called biosimilars.
"Sandoz is committed to increasing patient access to
biologic medicines, and Rixathon will be one of the five major
launches we plan in the next four years," Carol Lynch, Sandoz's
global head of biopharmaceuticals, said in a statement.
Novartis aims to up the ante later this year by filing for
approval of its version of Rituxan in the United States.
STORMY WEATHER
Roche's three established blockbusters Rituxan, Herceptin
and Avastin, which account for annual sales of 20 billion Swiss
francs, all face increasing biosimilar competition by the end of
the decade as their patents expire.
Analysts said the first wave of copycats now hitting the
market, including Novartis's Rixathon and Celltrion's Truxima,
signal stormy weather for Roche.
"We expect biosimilar competition in Europe to impact
Roche’s portfolio stronger than expected by the market," wrote
Bruno Bulic, an analyst at Baader Helvea, in a note to
investors.
More competition is on the way, he said: The European
Medicines Agency has five biosimilar Rituxan applications and
four Herceptin applications to review.
Roche Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan has said he
believes his company's new medicines including multiple
sclerosis drug Ocrevus, which won U.S. approval in March, will
help it continue to grow sales, even with the increasing
biosimilar incursion.
With Rixathon, Sandoz now has four biosimilars approved in
Europe.
($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark
Potter)