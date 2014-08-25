No biotech copycat drug lift off before 2017 - Novartis CEO

BASEL, Switzerland Aug 25 Swiss drugmaker
Novartis AG does not expect copycat versions of
biotech drugs to play an important role in the healthcare system
for another three to five years, its chief executive said on
Monday.
Novartis' generics unit Sandoz is the No. 1 player in the
field of copycat medicines, known as biosimilars because they
are copies of biotech medicines made from living cells that
cannot be replicated exactly.
Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said biosimilars generated
about$500 million in sales for Novartis and were growing at a
rate of about 20 percent per year.
"I think in two to three years you're not going to see a big
difference," Jimenez told reporters gathered at Novartis' Basel
headquarters for an event about the healthcare challenges of an
aging population.
But he said he expected an "inflection point" following big
biosimilar launches in 2017, 2018 and 2019, when many
high-priced antibody drugs, which are among the pharmaceutical
industry's biggest sellers, will lose patent protection.
"By the year 2020, which is just five years from now, you're
going to see a big impact," Jimenez said.
Several companies, including include Israel's Teva
and Celltrion of South Korea, are racing to develop
biosimilars ahead of looming patent expiries on blockbuster
biotech medicines for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases.
As the global population ages, drugmakers such as Novartis
are betting on a growing use of biosimilars as cash-strapped
healthcare systems look for ways to cut spending.
But uncertainties over the U.S. regulatory framework for
biosimilars, plus high manufacturing costs and the need to run
clinical trials to win approval, have caused delays.
Novartis' local rival Roche has repeatedly pushed
back forecasts for when its expensive biotech cancer medicines
will face generic competition.
Roche now expects to see biosimilar competition for its
blood cancer drug MabThera, which lost patent protection at the
end of last year in Europe, from 2016.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by David Clarke)