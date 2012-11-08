UPDATE 1-Novartis confident of 14 new blockbuster drugs by 2017

* Banks on cancer, heart, respiratory treatments
* To file serelaxin for EU, US approval in early 2013
ZURICH Nov 8 Novartis gave an upbeat
assessment of the battle to overcome patent expiries in its top
drugs, saying it could produce 14 or more blockbusters within
five years as it bets on cancer, heart and respiratory
treatments.
The Swiss drugmaker said it had 139 projects in clinical
development including more than 73 new molecular entities spread
across a wide area of diseases.
Among its most promising products are serelaxin and LCZ686
to treat patients with heart failure as well as drugs for
psoriasis and multiple sclerosis.
Novartis said it plans to file serelaxin for regulatory
approval in the United States and Europe in early 2013.
However, results of a late-stage study for serelaxin
published on Tuesday were mixed and some analysts think Novartis
may need further trials to guarantee its commercial success.
The drugmaker, in a statement published ahead of an investor
event in Boston on Thursday, was also confident about its
oncology pipeline, which it expects to contribute more than $1
billion in sales by 2017, pointing to the planned launched of
BKM120 for various tumours and LDK378 in lung cancer.
Like its rivals, Novartis is facing the expiry of patents
on its top earners, particularly Diovan for high blood pressure.
It is banking on sales of its newest products, such as multiple
sclerosis pill Gilenya and breast cancer drug Afinitor to pump
up its sales.
Novartis said Afinitor, which got the nod from EU regulators
in July, could have sales of $2 billion in advanced breast
cancer by 2017.
It is also hoping to protect its cancer franchise by
convincing doctors to switch patients on to Tasigna, when one of
its best-selling drugs Glivec loses patent protection in 2014.
Novartis plans to initiate further trials in 2013 to prove
that patients with chronic myloid leukaemia who have taken
Tasigna may be able to stop treatment once their cancer is under
control.
Novartis said it planned to manage more projects but keep a
lid on costs by cutting recruitment time and spending on trials.
Its cross-town rival Roche has also pledged to keep
R&D spending stable, as drugmakers come under pressure from
patent expiries and squeezed European healthcare budgets.
