Novartis' board to nominate two new members

ZURICH Nov 4 Drug maker Novartis'
board of directors announced Wednesday that it will nominate two
new board members at its annual general meeting in February
2016.
Elizabeth Doherty, a British finance professional, has
served as chief financial officer and board member to numerous
corporations, Novartis said, having worked in the consumer goods
industry for over 35 years.
Ton Buechner, the Dutch chief executive of paints and
coatings company AkzoNobel, has led companies targeting both
business to business and direct to consumer activities, the
Swiss pharmaceutical giant said.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)