Novartis CEO says bolt-on buys still possible

UPDATE 1-Unilever first-quarter sales top expectations
LONDON, April 20 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a surprise acceleration in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by price increases.
ZURICH, April 22 Novartis will focus on completing the overhaul of its portfolio, but remains on the lookout for bolt-on buys that could strengthen its three core businesses, the drugmaker's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We've got our hands full now. From an execution standpoint, we're going to be planning the integration of the oncology business and the de-integration of the other two businesses as well as OTC," Joe Jimenez told an investor call.
"At the same time we're not going to let bolt-ons pass if they are valued and it looks like they could reinforce the big three - big three meaning pharma, or eye care or generics." (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.08 percent higher at 8,539 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, April 20 ABB said on Thursday it expected 2017 to be a transitional year, with the first signs of a recovery in some industries, as the engineering company reported better-than-expected earnings during the first three months of the year.