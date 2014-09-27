版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 27日 星期六 17:07 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis says Afinitor showed unprecedented survival in phase III trial

Sept 27 Novartis AG : * Afinitor led to unprecedented median overall survival in phase III trial with

pancreatic cancer patients * Says median overall survival of 44 months is clinically meaningful while not

statistically significant improvement Source text for Eikon:
