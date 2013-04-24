版本:
2013年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Novartis to cut 300 jobs at consumer health unit

ZURICH, April 24 Novartis AG : * Says will cut some 300 positions at consumer health unit, as downsizes

Lincoln factory
