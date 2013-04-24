BRIEF-Novartis to cut 300 jobs at consumer health unit

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
ZURICH, April 24 Novartis AG : * Says will cut some 300 positions at consumer health unit, as downsizes
Lincoln factory
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.