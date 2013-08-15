版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-Novartis vaccine bexsero approved in Australia

ZURICH Aug 15 Novartis AG : * Novartis international ag : Novartis vaccine bexsero approved in Australia

to help protect against menb disease, a deadly form of bacterial meningitis
