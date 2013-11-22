版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 16:03 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis opens up 1 pct after announces share buyback

ZURICH Nov 22 Novartis AG : * Shares open up 1 percent after announces $5 billion share buyback
