瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis CEO wants to complete porfolio review within 1 yr

ZURICH Nov 22 Novartis AG : * CEO says would be disappointed if portfolio reorganistaion not completed

within 1 year
