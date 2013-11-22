版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis pharma chief sees 2013 R&D spend as peak

ZURICH Nov 22 Novartis AG : * Pharma chief said 2013 research and development spend as percent of sales

should be viewed as peak; should trend down over time
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

