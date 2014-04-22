版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 22日 星期二 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis shares up 2.3 percent in premarket

ZURICH, April 22 Novartis AG : * Shares indicated up 2.3 percent in premarket
