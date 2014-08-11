版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 11日 星期一 13:22 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis to showcase heart failure leadership at ESC congress with results on LCZ696

Aug 11 Novartis AG : * Says to showcase heart failure leadership at ESC congress 2014 with

results on new first of its type medicine LCZ696 * Says study met the primary endpoint showing LCZ696 reduced heart failure

hospitalizations along with cv deaths * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
