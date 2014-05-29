版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 30日 星期五 03:14 BJT

BRIEF-Judge denies Novartis bid to dismiss U.S. government lawsuit over alleged kickback scheme

May 29 Novartis AG : * U.S. judge denies Novartis AG bid to dismiss U.S. government

lawsuit over alleged kickback scheme -- court ruling
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐