版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court rules for Novartis, Actavis, Apotex and against Allergan, Duke over patents related to eyelash growth

June 10 Novartis AG : * Actavis PLC apotex inc win reversal of lower court ruling regarding

two patents related to Allergan inc's latisse -- court ruling * U.S federal circuit court of appeals reverses lower court finding with

respect to validity of patents for latisse, a topical solution to stimulate

eyelash growth * Federal circuit says patents at issue belong to Allergan, Duke university * Federal circuit says vacates injunction barring sale of competing products
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐