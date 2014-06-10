BRIEF-U.S. appeals court rules for Novartis, Actavis, Apotex and against Allergan, Duke over patents related to eyelash growth

June 10 Novartis AG : * Actavis PLC apotex inc win reversal of lower court ruling regarding

two patents related to Allergan inc's latisse -- court ruling * U.S federal circuit court of appeals reverses lower court finding with

respect to validity of patents for latisse, a topical solution to stimulate

eyelash growth * Federal circuit says patents at issue belong to Allergan, Duke university * Federal circuit says vacates injunction barring sale of competing products