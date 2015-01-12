版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 01:30 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis plans 2015 registration trial of leukemia drug

Jan 12 Novartis AG : * Says plans 2015 registration trial of ctl019 in acute lymphoblastic leukemia

with eye on filing for approval in 2016 * Says expects approvals of heart failure drug lcz696 in 2h 2015
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐