瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 20日 星期五 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis says it, Amgen want expedited appellate review of Neupogen decision

March 19 Novartis AG : * Says it, Amgen both agreed to seek expedited review by U.S. appeals

court of U.S. district court neupogen decision

