UPDATE 1-Novartis tries stop British use of rival eye drug

* Seeks judicial review over Avastin use in south England
* Low doses of cancer drug a cheap alternative to Lucentis
* Novartis says use of unlicensed drug a safety risk
* Lucentis sales $567 million in first quarter
By Caroline Copley and Ben Hirschler
ZURICH/LONDON, April 24 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
is challenging the use of a cheap alternative to its
eye drug Lucentis in Britain, sparking a row over cost versus
safety in treating a common cause of blindness.
Lucentis, with annualised sales for Novartis of $2 billion,
is licensed for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and
recommended by Britain's health cost watchdog, the National
Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE).
But some hospitals in southern England are using low doses
of Roche's cancer drug Avastin as a cheaper
alternative, even though it is not licensed for treating eye
conditions.
The tiny amount needed for an eye injection means Avastin
costs less than 10 percent of the 742 pounds ($1,200) charged
for an injection of Lucentis.
Novartis is seeking a judicial review of the policy being
pursued by the Southampton, Hampshire, Isle of Wight and
Portsmouth Primary Care Trust Cluster of paying for Avastin on
the state-run National Health Service.
"It is unacceptable to put the safety of patients at risk
through the widespread use of an unlicensed treatment when a
licensed medicine is available," Novartis said on Tuesday.
"It undermines the regulatory process that was introduced to
safeguard patients."
A spokeswoman for the regional healthcare authority said it
had taken legal advice and believed its policy of letting
doctors choose between Avastin and Lucentis was legal.
"The PCTs (primary care trusts) have reached the view that
the published evidence suggests that Avastin is as clinically
effective as Lucentis and is far more cost effective," she said.
Although Avastin is not licensed for AMD, it works in a
similar way to Lucentis and is widely prescribed on a so-called
"off label" basis, not only in Britain but also in the United
States. Such off-label treatment is allowed because doctors have
the discretion to treat patients as they best see fit.
COST SAVINGS
A closely watched U.S. clinical trial concluded last year
that while Avastin worked as well as Lucentis in treating vision
loss from AMD, it had more adverse side effects.
Based on the higher risks associated with Avastin, Novartis
said the policy being pursued in parts of Britain was putting
cost savings ahead of patient needs.
That charge will resonate with other major drug companies
increasingly concerned that cash-strapped European governments
have taken the axe to healthcare spending and restricted access
to newer medicines as they seek to plug budget deficits.
Industry critics, however, said it was not for Novartis to
dictate how medicines were used by British health authorities.
"Companies like Novartis should not be in the position to
block moves to more cost-effective treatments in order to
maximise their profits," said John Harris of the Institute for
Science Ethics and Innovation, at the University of Manchester.
Lucentis is an important seller for Novartis, with sales
rising 30 percent in the first quarter to $567 million. Novartis
is banking on such relatively new products as it braces for a
wave of patent expiries on best-selling drugs.
Helen Jackman, chief executive of the Macular Disease
Society, a patient charity, said patients needed clarity and
urged the government to instruct NICE to carry out an assessment
of Avastin's use in a range of eye diseases.
"If Avastin is not as safe as Lucentis no-one should be
using is. If it is as good perhaps everyone should be using it,"
she said.
NICE is hampered in its ability to review Avastin for AMD as
the drug has not been approved for that use and Roche, which
also sells Lucentis in North America, has chosen not to apply
for an AMD licence.
Roche has always discouraged treating AMD patients with
Avastin, saying Avastin was never tested for such use.