UK's NICE rejects Novartis asthma drug in change of tack

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Nov 9 Britain's health cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE plans to recommend against the use of Novartis's severe asthma drug Xolair, or omalizumab, after earlier endorsing it for adults only.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which decides if medicines should be given on the state health service, said on Friday it had changed its mind in the light of evolving clinical evidence.
"After considering new evidence that has become available since the original guidance was published - particularly new mortality data - the NICE draft guidance does not recommend omalizumab for either adults or children," NICE said.
New dosing recommendations for the drug had also changed its cost-effectiveness, the agency added.
The revised recommendation against using the drug is still at the review stage and NICE said it was now up to Novartis and other interested parties to respond to its concerns. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.