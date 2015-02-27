Novartis lung cancer drug gets EU recommendation

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
LONDON Feb 27 European health regulators said on Friday they had recommended approval of a drug for advanced lung cancer developed by Swiss drugmaker Novartis that is intended to treat patients with a specific genetic mutation.
Zykadia, or ceritinib, is from a new class medicines known as ALK inhibitors. It was approved in April 2014 in the United States.
It is designed for use in non-small cell lung cancer patients who have previously been treated with Pfizer's Xalkori, another ALK inhibitor.
Between 2 and 7 percent of non-small cell lung cancer patients have the specific mutation of the ALK (anaplastic lymphoma kinase) protein for which such treatment is targeted. They are often non smokers.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017