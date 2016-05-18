Novartis breast cancer drug set to take on Pfizer's Ibrance

May 18 A clinical trial testing an experimental
breast cancer pill from Novartis has been stopped early
because of good results, boosting the Swiss company's efforts to
build up its oncology business.
The news puts Novartis on track to compete with a similar
blockbuster product from Pfizer that is already on the
market.
Novartis said on Wednesday that testing of LEE011 in
combination with letrozole in the late-stage study had been
halted early after it met its goal of significantly extending
the time patients lived without their disease progressing.
LEE011, or ribociclib, belongs to the same drug class as
Pfizer's Ibrance. The Novartis product now looks set to be
second to market in the category, ahead of Eli Lilly's
abemaciclib, according to Berenberg Bank analysts.
UBS analyst Mark Belsey said LEE011 could achieve peak
annual sales of $2.5 billion, assuming a 2018 launch.
Novartis said it would now initiate discussions with
regulatory authorities worldwide about seeking approval for
LEE011.
A key question that remains to be answered is the relative
efficacy of LEE011 compared to Ibrance. Novartis said full
results of its LEE011 study would be presented at an upcoming
medical congress.
The positive results highlight the importance of oncology to
Novartis, which on Tuesday announced plans to split its
pharmaceuticals division into two business units, with one
focused on cancer.
