Novartis, Broad Institute team up to fight cancer

ZURICH, March 28 Novartis is teaming
up with U.S. scientific research centre the Broad Institute to
catalogue the genetic and molecular profiles of nearly 1,000
cancer cell lines, a move that could pave the way for more
targeted treatment for cancer patients.
Drugmakers are increasingly trying to come up with therapies
that are more tailored for individual patients, especially in
areas such as oncology, as they seek to bring more effective
medicines with fewer side effects to the market.
Results of the collaboration, which will be in the public
domain, may also help to improve the design of cancer trials and
boost cancer research, Novartis, the world's second-largest
maker of cancer drugs, said on Wednesday.
"Without access to a systemically collected set of molecular
data, researchers can't match experiments from cell lines with
patient tumours when new medicines become available," William
Sellers, global head of oncology at the Novartis Institutes for
BioMedical Research said.
The cell lines were bought from commercial vendors in the
United States, Europe, Japan and Korea, Novartis said, adding
they include subtypes of both common and rare forms of cancer.