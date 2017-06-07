Novartis touts new T-cell therapy data in race for FDA approval

| ZURICH, June 7
ZURICH, June 7 Novartis on Wednesday
touted new data from its T-cell therapy CTL019, saying it is on
a par with results of experimental molecules from Kite Pharma
and Juno Therapeutics that also target
aggressive blood cancers.
Three months after infusion, the overall response rate
(ORR)among 51 adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse
large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) was 45 percent, Novartis said,
with 37 percent complete responses (CR), or no sign of disease.
Novartis aims for $1 billion in annual sales for CTL019, a
drug made by taking T cells from a patient, reprogramming them
in the lab to fight cancer, and re-infusing them. The field is
crowded, with Kite and Juno also hunting for approval for drugs
whose per-patient costs could top $500,000.
"When you look across the three competitors' data sets,
they're all in a similar range of responses," Novartis drug
development chief Vas Narasimhan said in an interview. "What's
critical is to see the data sets fully mature... and look at the
overall safety profile."
Narasimhan said no deaths were linked to CTL019, though
three patients died from disease progression within 30 days of
infusion. Seven suffered severe neurological events.
While so-called "CAR-T therapies" from Novartis, Kite and
Juno are now last resorts for patients who have failed other
treatments, more doctors are growing convinced they have
promise. Globally, there are some 183 CAR-T trials underway.
In March, Novartis filed CTL019 with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for fast-track approval in B-cell acute
lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in young patients. The FDA has
scheduled a July 12 public meeting for that.
Novartis could file for FDA approval in DLBCL, the most
common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in adults, around
October, with European filings planned about the same time.
Rival Kite Pharma's experimental drug axi-cel is also under
expedited U.S. review against advanced NHL, with additional
trials underway in leukaemia patients.
Kite has said 41 percent of NHL patients responded to
axi-cel treatment at the six-month cutoff, with 36 percent in
complete response.
Though Juno Therapeutics has suffered significant setbacks
-- patient deaths forced it to abandon its lead CAR-T molecule
this year -- the company released fresh data last week on
another drug, JCAR017, against NHL.
Novartis is studying why some patients respond to CTL019
while others' cancers avoid detection.
Additional trials are planned, including with newer CAR-Ts
combined with other drugs.
"There's just a lot of science that's yet to be understood,"
Narasimhan said. "I hope we have better answers next year ...
for what's going on in the non-responders."
(Reporting by John Miller, editing by Louise Heavens)