FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Details on surprise Novartis heart drug success due Aug 27
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 早上7点21分 / 2 天前

Details on surprise Novartis heart drug success due Aug 27

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Full details on the surprise success of a Novartis anti-inflammatory drug in cutting cardiovascular risk for heart attack survivors will be presented at a medical meeting on Aug. 27, conference organisers said on Thursday.

The so-called CANTOS study will be one of the highlights of the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the region's largest professional gathering of heart specialists.

Novartis said last week that canakinumab had been found to reduce further heart attacks or strokes in a large study, confounding expectations among analysts who had not expected it to work, given past setbacks with anti-inflammatory approaches.

Doctors and analysts, however, still need to see the scale of the benefit and the nature of any side effects to assess its potential.

The Swiss drugmaker said earlier it had been hoping to present at the ESC but that it might have to wait until a later meeting.

The ESC meeting will also feature results on Aug. 29 from a study involving Merck's heart drug anacetrapib, as previously announced by the U.S. company. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below