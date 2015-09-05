CORRECTED-Novartis to start human tests with Google lens in 2016

(Clarifies type of lens to be tested, correcting original
newspaper report)
ZURICH, Sept 5 Novartis plans the
first human tests next year of a "smart" contact lens it is
developing with Google designed to help restore the
eye's natural autofocus.
"This project is progressing well," Novartis Chief Executive
Joe Jimenez told Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview.
"I had said it would take about five years to see a product
on the market," Jimenez told the paper. "The calendar is on
track and we are already developing a technological lens
prototype (that) should be tested on humans in 2016."
A Novartis spokesman told Reuters that Jimenez was referring
to a smart lens for accommodative vision correction in people
with presbyopia, or age-related long sightedness, who can no
longer read without glasses.
Under an agreement signed with Google in 2014, Novartis is
also developing smart contact lenses to help diabetics track
their blood glucose levels.
Jimenez also discussed Novartis' efforts to test a novel
pay-for-performance pricing model with some customers for its
new heart failure drug Entresto.
Earlier this year, Novartis said it was pursuing a system
under which customers would get the drug at a discount but then
pay Novartis more if it cut the need for costly hospital visits.
Jimenez indicated the plan has encountered headwinds.
"In the United States, we proposed to insurers a
differentiated price calculated according to length of stay,"
Jimenez said. "Few insurers entered in the field. They told us
that the system was too complicated."
Novartis finally established the price at around $4,500 per
year, he said.
The CEO, a former executive at Reddiwip-maker ConAgra Foods
who joined Novartis in 2007, also said the company
expects its generics business Sandoz "will always be large
enough to be competitive worldwide" without joining a
consolidation trend.
Israeli generics rival Teva agreed to buy
Allergan's generics unit in July for more than $40
billion.
"There is no project on our side to participate in this
consolidation trend because we cannot ensure this growth,"
Jimenez said.
Novartis, which owns a one-third voting stake in
pharmaceuticals rival Roche, has trade agreements with
Roche on two drugs and Jimenez said he can imagine research and
development collaborations, as well.
"But the opportunity hasn't presented itself yet," he said.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Susan Fenton and David
Clarke)