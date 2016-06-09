Colombia to set new price for Novartis cancer drug -minister

| BOGOTA, June 9
BOGOTA, June 9 Colombia will set a new price for
the Novartis cancer drug imatinib in a bid to cut
healthcare costs after price negotiations with the Swiss company
broke down, the health minister said on Thursday.
A so-called public interest declaration for imatinib will
allow health regulators to examine the case and set a new, lower
price for the drug. Colombia stopped short of declaring a
compulsory license, which would have overridden Novartis' patent
and permitted other companies to make cheaper generic versions.
Novartis will be legally obliged to sell the drug, used to
treat leukemia and other cancers, at the new price.
"The negotiations have definitively broken down," Health
Minister Alejandro Gaviria told reporters at a conference in
Cartagena, adding the formal declaration will come within days.
"What that entails is declaring public interest with the
principal objective of unilaterally fixing a price."
Colombia, looking to curb costs for its beleaguered
healthcare system, had asked Novartis to decrease the price of
imatinib. But the company had proved "reticent," Gaviria told
Reuters last month.
The drug, sold under brand names Glivec or Gleevec, was not
under patent in Colombia between 2003 and 2012, sparking
competition from generic producers whose prices are 197 percent
cheaper than those of Novartis, according to the health
ministry. The current patent is valid until mid-2018.
Each 400 milligram tablet of imatinib currently costs
129,000 Colombian pesos, around $44. The government had proposed
to Novartis that the price be lowered to the equivalent of
$18.50. Imatinib is used by some 2,500 patients in Colombia.
The new price will likely be near the average price the drug
cost before the Novartis patent came into force, a health
ministry spokesman told Reuters, and is expected to be announced
in the coming days.
"We have remained fully committed to finding a resolution
that benefits patients, innovators and the Colombian healthcare
system," Novartis said in a statement, adding it had not yet
received official confirmation from Colombia about the end of
talks.
Declarations of public interest can be legitimate, the
company added, but one was not required in this case. "There are
already non-infringing generic versions of imatinib on the
market, which the government could purchase instead of Glivec in
order to reduce its costs."
Thailand, India and Brazil have come under fire from
pharmaceutical companies and the U.S. government for using
compulsory licenses, which critics say violate patents.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing
by Dan Grebler)