Colombia cuts price of Novartis cancer drug by 44 pct

BOGOTA Dec 21 Colombia's government has lowered
the price of Novartis cancer drug imatinib by nearly
half in a bid to cut healthcare costs after failed price
negotiations with the Swiss company.
Novartis will be legally obliged to sell the drug, which is
used to treat leukemia and other cancers, at the new price.
The new cost per milligram is 44 percent less than the
original price, the Colombian Health Ministry said in a
statement late on Tuesday.
Under the decision each 400 milligram tablet of the
medication will cost 82,568 pesos ($27.6), down from 147,200
pesos ($49).
The pharmaceutical company and the Andean nation attempted
to set a new price together after Colombia, where about 2,500
patients currently use imatinib, asked Novartis to lower the
cost. Negotiations failed and the government said its medication
cost commission would set a new price.
The drug, sold under brand names Glivec or Gleevec, was not
under patent in Colombia between 2003 and 2012, sparking
competition from generic producers whose prices are 197 percent
cheaper than those of Novartis, according to the health
ministry. The current patent is valid until mid-2018.
The government's decision to unilaterally set a new price
stopped short of a so-called compulsory license declaration,
which would have overridden Novartis' patent and permitted other
companies to make cheaper generic versions.
($1 = 2,988.06 Colombian pesos)
