Novartis receives EU approval for Cosentyx label update

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - Novartis said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has approved a label update for Cosentyx (secukinumab), the first interleukin-17A (IL-17A) approved to treat psoriasis.

The label update includes 52 week data from the CLEAR study demonstrating the long-term superiority of Cosentyx versus Stelara (ustekinumab) in psoriasis, a common, non-contagious, auto-immune disease, the Swiss pharmaceutials company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)