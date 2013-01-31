Novartis recalls cough syrups due to cap seal defect

BRIEF-Victoria Gold acquires Cat Mining Fleet for the Eagle Gold Project
* Victoria Gold: Acquires Cat Mining Fleet for the Eagle Gold project
NEW YORK Jan 31 Novartis AG said on Thursday it is recalling 183 lots of cough syrup after discovering the child-resistant feature on some bottle caps was not functioning correctly.
The Swiss drug company is recalling 142 lots of Triaminic and 41 lots of Theraflu Warming Relief Syrups manufactured in the United States before December 2011.
The company said it received four reports of accidental ingestion of the Triaminic syrup. One patient required medical attention but recovered.
No adverse affects were reported with the Theraflu syrup, but the product is being recalled because it has the same cap as the malfunctioning Triaminic bottles.
The affected cough syrup bottles were produced at Novartis' Lincoln, Nebraska, manufacturing facility. A consumer complaint last November triggered an internal investigation that led the company to issue the recall.
Julie Masow, a spokeswoman for Novartis, said 97 percent of the product in question has either been used or already returned.
Manufacturing at the Lincoln, Nebraska, facility was suspended in December 2011 and has yet to reopen, Masow said.
WASHINGTON, March 28 Wells Fargo & Co has flunked a U.S. regulatory test on a national scorecard for community lending, the bank said on Tuesday, as it tries to repair its reputation after a phony-accounts scandal.
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX