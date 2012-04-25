Novartis gets EU approval for Cushing's drug

FOREX-Dollar edges lower on Fed minutes, French politics
* French centrist Bayrou offers alliance to independent Macron
ZURICH, April 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG NOVN.VX said on Wednesday it has won European Union approval for its Signifor as the first medical therapy for Cushing's disease, a rare hormonal disorder.
Signifor, which is designed for Cushing's disease patients who cannot have surgery or for whom surgery has not been successful, had already won a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January. [ID:nL6E8CK24E]
Cushing's is caused by a small tumour of the pituitary gland making too much of a hormone. Standard treatment is surgical removal of the tumour, but this does not always work.
* French centrist Bayrou offers alliance to independent Macron
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
* French centrist Bayrou says offering alliance with independent candidate Macron