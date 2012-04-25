版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 13:24 BJT

Novartis gets EU approval for Cushing's drug

ZURICH, April 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG NOVN.VX said on Wednesday it has won European Union approval for its Signifor as the first medical therapy for Cushing's disease, a rare hormonal disorder.

Signifor, which is designed for Cushing's disease patients who cannot have surgery or for whom surgery has not been successful, had already won a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January. [ID:nL6E8CK24E]

Cushing's is caused by a small tumour of the pituitary gland making too much of a hormone. Standard treatment is surgical removal of the tumour, but this does not always work.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐