UPDATE 1-Japan ministry files criminal complaint against Novartis over Diovan

TOKYO Jan 9 Japan's health ministry filed a
criminal complaint against Novartis AG's local unit on
Thursday after the pharmaceuticals company promoted its
best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan using manipulated data.
The complaint, filed with the Tokyo District Public
Prosecutor's Office, is the first in Japan to be brought solely
on the basis of exaggerated advertising, banned under the
pharmaceutical affairs law, a ministry official said.
Several Japanese hospitals stopped offering Diovan last year
after two universities retracted papers on the drug's efficacy
for preventing strokes and heart disease.
The government's move follows months of on-site
investigations at Novartis Pharma, the Swiss drug giant's local
arm. The company admitted last year that an employee who
assisted in the drug's clinical trials had acted
inappropriately, promising improved training and oversight
procedures.
In a statement on Thursday, Novartis said it had implemented
corrective measures and was cooperating fully with the
authorities.
Anyone found guilty of exaggerated advertising of drugs in
Japan can be punished with up to two years in prison or a fine
of as much as two million yen ($19,100), or both.
Japan is an important market for Novartis, accounting for
around a quarter of Diovan's global sales before the scandal.
Annual sales of Diovan in Japan have topped 100 billion yen
($954 million) since 2005, according to Novartis Pharma.
Last October, the drugmaker's pharmaceutical head David
Epstein said the impact on Diovan sales from the episode should
not be significant, although he acknowledged sales of the drug
had fallen.
Diovan's patent expired in Japan last September, allowing
competition from generic drugs.
($1 = 104.8350 Japanese yen)
