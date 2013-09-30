Japan ministry to probe legality of Novartis claims on Diovan -media

TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's health ministry will
investigate the Japanese unit of Novartis AG, Japanese
media said, after a ministry panel said it may have violated
Japanese law when it cited studies based on manipulated data to
promote its blood pressure drug Diovan.
"Japan, as a part of its growth strategy, is pushing for
high-quality clinical studies necessary to develop
pharmaceuticals originating in Japan," a ministry investigative
committee said in a draft interim report.
"This is a grave matter that could harm the national
interest by seriously damaging trust in Japanese clinical
studies both domestically and overseas."
The draft report called on the ministry to conduct on-site
investigations at Novartis Pharma, the company's Japanese arm,
and look into whether it violated the Pharmaceutical Affairs
Act. The Kyodo and Jiji news agencies reported that the ministry
planned to proceed with such investigations.
No-one at the ministry was immediately available to comment.
Several Japanese hospitals have stopped offering Diovan
after two Japanese universities retracted papers regarding the
drug's efficacy in reducing the incidence of stroke and heart
attack.
Novartis has said that a former employee who assisted in the
trials had acted inappropriately but the report said the case
involved the company, not just a single individual.
Novartis Pharma said in a statement following the report
that it took the findings seriously and would cooperate with the
ministry in its investigations, while offering its apologies to
patients and those in the medical profession.
Japan is an important market for Novartis, accounting for
around a quarter of Diovan's global sales before the scandal.
Novartis Pharma declined to disclose the impact on sales of the
drug, whose patent is due to end in Japan later this year,
allowing competition from generic copycats.
