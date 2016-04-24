Novartis to prepare the sale of its Roche stake - Sonntagszeitung

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
VIENNA, April 24 Drugmaker Novartis aims to dispose of a 13.5 billion Swiss franc ($13.8 billion) stake in its local rival Roche and has already hired banks to support the selling process, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday.
The world's biggest prescription drugmaker started building up the stake - worth 33 percent of Roche's voting shares - as a basis for a possible merger more than a decade ago, but the plan never materialised.
Novartis plans to sell the stake in a so-called order book process, having banks collect purchase offers within a predefined price range from selected investors, weekly Sonntagszeitung said, citing board and banking sources.
A Novartis spokesman declined to comment on the report. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) ($1 = 0.9781 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, Jan 18 European shares edged higher on Wednesday in early deals, helped by a slew of well-received company results from ASML, Novozymes and Burberry, though shares in Pearson slumped after its update.
* Novartis CEO Jimenez tells CNBC there is going to be downward pressure on pharma prices