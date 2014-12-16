FDA approves Novartis' Signifor drug for rare hormonal disorder

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Dec 16 U.S. health regulators have approved Novartis' drug Signifor LAR as a treatment for a rare and life-threatening hormonal disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.
The Basel-based firm said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) backed its drug Signifor LAR to treat acromegaly in adults for whom surgery is not an option, after two late-stage studies showed the drug allowed for greater disease control than existing therapies.
Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary gland due to the secretion of excess growth hormones, and can lead to the enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet and facial features.
Last month, Novartis won approval for Signifor LAR from European health regulators. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Sunil Nair)
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.