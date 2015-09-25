Novartis' heart failure medicine recommended for EU approval

ZURICH, Sept 25 Novartis AG's new
heart failure medicine, Entresto, has been recommended for
approval in Europe by a review body, the company said on Friday.
The approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for
Human Use puts Entresto on track to be approved for heart
failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) patients across
Europe likely by year-end, the company said.
Pending final approval by the European Commission, Entresto
will be available for the treatment of adult patients with
symptomatic chronic HFrEF, the company said.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)