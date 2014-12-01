Novartis' Gilenya fails in study for a type of MS

ZURICH Dec 1 Novartis AG said on
Monday its drug Gilenya failed to meet its main goal in a
late-stage study as a treatment for primary progressive multiple
sclerosis (PPMS).
Results of the Phase III trial involving 970 people found
Gilenya, also known as fingolimod, did not show a significant
difference to placebo on a combination of disability measures.
There are currently no approved treatments for PPMS, a
disorder of the central nervous system characterized by a steady
worsening of neurologic functioning over time. It affects around
10 percent of the 2.3 million people diagnosed with multiple
sclerosis worldwide.
Gilenya is already approved in the United States and Europe
as a treatment for multiple sclerosis. The drug is being tested
in Phase III trials as a treatment for pediatric MS and chronic
inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP).
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)